Calphalon Recalls
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Voluntary Recall
Calphalon has issued a voluntary recall for the Contemporary Cutlery knives because of a potential safety concern identified with the blade breaking from the handle. The model numbers affected by this recall are 1808008, 1808009, 1821332, 1922890, 1922971, 1922976, 1932810, KNR0005C, KNR0007C, KNR10045C, KNR4008C, KNSR002C, and KNSR0102C. The Calphalon name is embossed on the blade. If you own one of these Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery knives, please continue reading to learn how Calphalon will provide you a replacement.
- Certain Contemporary Cutlery knives have been recalled
Certain Contemporary Cutlery knives sold between August 2008 and December 2016 are affected by this notice.
- To determine if the knives you own are affected by the recall and order a return kit, submit at the bottom of this page or click here.
- Return your Contemporary Cutlery knives using the return kit
You will receive your return kit to safely return your knives to Calphalon within 1-2 weeks of ordering your return kit. Your return kit will include instructions, special packaging, a prepaid return label for shipping your knives, and a consumer information form to ensure you receive your replacement. Please follow the enclosed instructions to return the Contemporary Cutlery knives properly. If you have any additional questions, please call Calphalon customer service at 1-800-809-7267 between 8am and 5pm ET Monday through Friday.
- Calphalon will send you replacement knives
After we receive and process your returned knives, we will send you replacement knives. Please allow 4-6 weeks for processing and mailing. Important: Please fill out the consumer information form completely and include it with your return shipment. We will need this information to properly register you for your replacement knives.
Calphalon Pizza Wheel Voluntary Recall
Calphalon has issued a voluntary recall for the Pizza Wheel because of a potential safety concern identified with the wheel separating from the handle. The model numbers affected by this recall are GT112, 1793513 and 1793521. The Calphalon name is embossed on the handle. If you own a Calphalon Pizza Wheel, please continue reading to learn how Calphalon will provide you a refund.
- All Pizza Wheels have been recalled
All Calphalon Pizza Wheels sold between January 2006 and July 2015 are affected by this notice. You can quickly identify if you own a Calphalon Pizza Wheel by locating the Calphalon name on the top of the handle.
- Call Calphalon customer service for a refund kit
If you identify that have an affected Pizza Wheel, please call Calphalon customer service at 1-800-809-7267 between 8am and 5pm ET Monday through Friday to order a free refund kit.
- Return your Pizza Wheel using the refund kit
You will receive your refund kit within 1-2 weeks of calling Calphalon customer service. Your refund kit will include instructions, special packaging, a prepaid return label for your Pizza Wheel, and a consumer information form to ensure you receive your refund. Please follow the enclosed instructions to return the Pizza Wheel properly. If you have any additional questions, please call Calphalon customer service at 1-800-809-7267 between 8am and 5pm ET Monday through Friday.
- Calphalon will issue you a refund check
After we receive and process your returned Pizza Wheel, we will issue you a check. Please allow 4-6 weeks for processing and mailing. Important: Please fill out the consumer information form completely and include it with your return shipment. We will need this information to properly register you for your refund.
Calphalon XL9 Speed Blender Voluntary Recall
Calphalon has issued a voluntary recall for the XL 9 Speed Blender because of a potential safety concern identified with the blender's mixing blade. The model affected is 1832449, also identified as ME600BL. If you own this model, please continue reading to learn how Calphalon will replace your blade with a new design.
- Understand if your blender's been recalled
The affected blenders were sold between September 2012 and September 2013. You can quickly identify if your blender has been affected by looking at the model designation on the bottom of the blender. If the model is 1832449 or ME600BL, your blender has been voluntarily recalled and the blade needs to be replaced.
- Call Calphalon customer service for a repair kit
If you identify that your blender blade has been affected, please call Calphalon customer service at 1-800-809-7267 between 8am and 5pm ET Monday through Friday to order a free repair kit.
- Replace your old blade
You will receive your repair kit within 4-6 weeks of calling Calphalon customer service. Your repair kit will include your replacement blade (identified by a white drive wheel), replacement instructions, a prepaid return label for your old blade, and an order form for your free Calphalon gift. Please follow the enclosed instructions to replace the blade properly. If you have any additional questions, please call Calphalon customer service at 1-800-809-7267 between 8am and 5pm ET Monday through Friday.
- Send your old blade to Calphalon and receive a free
gift
As a token of our appreciation, we would like to send you a FREE Contemporary Nonstick Panini Pan. In order to receive this gift, please fill out and return the order form along with your old blade in the pre-paid return mailer. We will send you a Contemporary Nonstick Panini Pan as soon as we receive your old blade. Important: Please fill out the order form completely and include it with your return shipment. We will need this information to send your shipment.
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece
and 21-piece sets Recall Information
Calphalon is conducting a voluntary recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), of all Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece and 21-piece sets with model numbers KNS17C and KNS21C (pictured to right). The cutlery sets were manufactured from August 2007 through May 2011.
The 8" Slicer and 8" Bread knives included in these sets will protrude through the bottom of the knife block if placed in the bottom row of knife slots, posing a potential laceration hazard.
To verify that your cutlery set is affected, carefully count the total number of slots and/or openings in the wooden block. The affected blocks have either 18 or 24 total slots/openings.
If your block does not have either 18 or 24 total slots/openings it is NOT AFFECTED by this recall.
Note: Knife blocks with a 3 digit number stamped on the underside of the wooden block (pictured to right), are also NOT AFFECTED by this recall.
We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for choosing a Calphalon product. If you have any questions regarding this recall or the free repair kit, please contact Calphalon at 1-800-809-7267 Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm ET.